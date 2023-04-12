Fire Weather Watch: How April weather fuels wildfires
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - April is peak time for wildfire season in the region. Meteorologist Kate Bilo explains a gusty west breeze combined with low humidity and low soil moisture can cause dry conditions.
Dead leaves from last fall season create a lot of leaf litter on the ground making it a tinder box and all it takes is one spark and breezy weather to start a wildfire.
The risk drops for wildfires once the trees become full of leaves, creating a canopy. As summer approaches, the risk of fires will also drop.
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect in Philadelphia until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
