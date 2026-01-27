Cold weather advisory in effect in Philadelphia Tuesday, tracking another storm. Here's the forecast.

Tuesday in the Philadelphia region will be very cold again, with highs in the low 20s and feels-like temperatures at 10 degrees.

In addition, wind chills will struggle to get out of the single digits at any time this week, and morning chills will drop below zero most days.

In fact, our forecast for the final five days of January had the average temperature at 13.2 degrees. If that stands, it will be the coldest final five days in January ever!

A cold weather advisory for the Philadelphia region will be in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m.

NEXT big weather change

In addition, we are watching for the potential of another coastal storm this weekend. The models are all over the place run to run, but there is a signal that a storm will be present late Saturday into Sunday.

The question is, will it be close enough to the coast to bring us more snow? The way this winter has progressed, we have to at least entertain the possibility of another snowmaker. It's something we'll be watching very closely over the next several days.

The best advice is to stay with the NEXT Weather team for frequent updates each day to plan and prepare for the weekend.

As for the storm on Sunday, it was a record for the day with 9.3 inches reported at Philadelphia International Airport. This breaks the old daily record of 8.5 inches, which was set in 2000. Sunday's snow was also the most snow we've had in a decade!

The last storm that had more was 22.4 inches in January 2016.

Where to find warming centers around Philadelphia

Philadelphia has activated an Enhanced Code Blue due to the extremely cold temperatures. The city activates an "enhanced" alert when a Code Blue lasts more than three nights in a row. Because of the enhanced alert, the Office of Emergency Management has opened multiple warming centers throughout the city.

The centers are free and open to the public. People who need help or see someone in need of help during this cold weather event can also call 215-232-1984.

Bucks County

Bucks County issues a Code Blue whenever temperatures drop below 20 degrees, but could also issue the alert based on other cold-weather factors. Information about shelter openings can be found on the Housing Link website.

Chester County

Residents who need temporary shelter, food and clothing during the winter can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 for immediate assistance.

Delaware County

During a Code Blue, residents in need of shelter are encouraged to visit one of Delaware County's weather advisory relief centers.

Montgomery County

During a Code Blue, the county has additional resources for people experiencing homelessness, including access to temporary warming shelters, food and clothing. Anyone who needs help with temporary shelter during the cold can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 610-278-3522.

New Jersey

Active Code Blue declarations are listed by county on New Jersey 211's website.

The site also includes a list of available warming centers in each county.

Delaware

In Delaware, Code Purple Shelters can provide emergency housing during severe winter weather. Shelters for the state's counties can contact at the following numbers:

New Castle County – 302-652-8033

Kent County – 1-800-733-6816

Sussex County – 302-519-0024

Or call 2-1-1

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 21, Low 10

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 21, Low 9

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 19, Low 6

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 19, Low 2

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 23, Low 2

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert, snowstorm? High 28, Low 16

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert, still frigid. High 30, Low 16

