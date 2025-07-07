Heavy storms in Philadelphia area on Monday could cause flash flooding | NEXT Weather

Get ready for a bit of an unsettled week ahead in the Philadelphia area. Each day will be humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with a chance of showers or thunderstorms.

So, consider this your official "Umbrella Alert" for the week.

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday's rain differs from the rest of the week because it will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal.

A few showers and storms will start to fire up midday. But it's really later this afternoon and evening that storms will become a bit more widespread and heavier, especially off to the south.

CBS News Philadelphia

This moves across Delaware later tonight with heavy rain downpours triggered even further north up toward the city.

A flood watch is in effect through 10 p.m. for flash flooding concerns with any of those storms that fire up.

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday through Friday, a series of disturbances will move across the region, bringing daily scattered showers and storms.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Scattered storms. High 86, Low 75.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms. High 93, Low 75.

Wednesday: Spotty storms. High 91, Low 73.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 82, Low 73.

Friday: Scattered storms, High 84, Low 70.

Saturday: Scattered storms. High 83, Low 70.

Sunday: Scattered storms. High 84, Low 70.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast