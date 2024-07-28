Heat and humidity build in Philadelphia region this week, storms possible

After a nice weekend, tracking showers this week in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a rain-free weekend, heat and humidity start to build in the week ahead. We're also tracking an increased chance of showers and storms across the area.

Early Monday, a low-pressure system parks itself off the Jersey Shore and provides us with a few shower and storm chances.

The unsettled weather will continue with scattered showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday as another system arrives from the Midwest.

Temperatures will hover near or below average Monday through Wednesday but edge upwards to the 90s by Thursday and beyond, signaling another possible heat wave by next weekend.

You have probably heard about the giant wildfires across California, Oregon and Canada. Hundreds of thousands of acres have burned, destroying homes, towns and state and federal forests. Sadly, the largest fire in California, the Park Fire in Chico, was caused by arson. The Park Fire is almost three times the size of Philadelphia and remains out of control as of Sunday evening. Smoke from the Park Fire is so thick that it is visible on satellite imagery.

The question is, will we see smoke from these western fires? Until now it has remained over the western U.S. and Canada, but it will drift across the northern Plains, Great Lakes and upper Midwest through the week ahead. Light smoke in the upper atmosphere will also drift past the Lehigh Valley, Berks and the Poconos through Monday evening, providing the chance for a pretty sunset but no air quality issues. Rain chances the next several days will keep our area clear of any smoke.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS Philadelphia

Monday: High of 88, low of 70, cloudy

Tuesday: High of 81, low of 73, chance for storms

Wednesday: High of 88, low of 74, chance for storms

Thursday: High of 93, low of 74, partly sunny

Friday: High of 91, low of 75, chance for storms

Saturday: High of 90, low of 74, chance for storms

Sunday: High of 91, low of 74, partly cloudy

