Beautifully boring, calm weather expected through the weekend in Philadelphia area. See the full forecast.

This week's weather will end on a high note with a beautiful late summer day in the Philadelphia area. Yes, technically it is still summer until Sept. 22, when fall officially takes over.

Friday's skies will start sunny with some scattered afternoon clouds and highs in the low 80s. There is a weak cold front to the north that will wash out across the area. It may have enough instability to trigger some stray sprinkles, but umbrellas won't be necessary.

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday will be very similar with low 80s, sun, clouds and stray sprinkles.

Sunday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid-80s and partly to mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Philadelphia

The work week ahead is much of the same. Seasonable, pleasant, boringly beautiful.

There is one fly in the ointment with this benign weather pattern, and that is the lack of rain. We are seeing abnormally dry areas pop up across the Delaware Valley. By next Thursday, when the U.S. Drought Monitor is updated, we may have some areas entering a moderate drought. Our rainfall is 1.08 inches below average this month and 4.51 inches below average for the year. We have only had 26.49 inches of rain since January. Last year at this time, we already had 33.02 inches of rain.

CBS News Philadelphia

You may recall we were also in a severe to extreme drought last fall. The bottom line is a little rain would be welcome. Unfortunately, there is no significant rain in the next seven days.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 82, Low 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 82, Low 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 85, Low 63.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 63.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 80, Low 60.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 81, Low 61.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 79, Low 61.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast