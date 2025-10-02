Beautiful Friday in Philadelphia region sets up great weather for Phillies, Eagles games. Here's the forecast.

As Imelda and Humberto pull away from the East Coast, they've left an open slot for Canadian high pressure to dive southward and plant a foothold in the Philadelphia area.

Hoodies and jackets will be needed over the next few mornings as temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s. That high pressure will stick around for a few days before moving east. When that occurs, our temps will go back up, and low 80s are expected this weekend, even mid-80s by early next week. There's no rain in sight until at least Wednesday of next week.

This also means that the weather will be great for the sporting events this weekend, including the Birds and the Phils! No jacket will be needed for the first pitch on Saturday, but once the sun goes down, you may need that sweatshirt.

We are still monitoring two areas of interest in the tropics — one near Florida with a 10% chance of development and another near the trade winds with a 30% chance. Neither is looking huge right now, but we will keep you posted. If either becomes named, it will be Jerry.

While the tropical season still has two months left, we are past the peak of the season with no landfalling systems so far. Fingers crossed this trend continues.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Beautiful. High 74, Low 49.

Saturday: Just a few clouds. High 81, Low 52.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High 82, Low 55.

Monday: Sunny and warm. High 84, Low 56.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High 84, Low 61.

Wednesday: Showers. High 76, Low 67.

Thursday: Cool again. High 65, Low 54.

