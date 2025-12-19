Heavy rain, thunderstorms to impact Friday morning commute in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will impact the morning commute Friday in the Philadelphia region.

The wardrobe depends on WHEN you are going out. Umbrellas and a sweatshirt (maybe), possibly a t-shirt in the morning, heavy winter gear by the evening.

If you are going to be gone all day, you'll want to bring multiple layers to be prepared. Don't blow up inflatable decorations due to wind, and bring trash cans up as soon as they're picked up. Be ready for the possibility of power outages – keep all devices powered up.

NEXT big weather change: A warmup and heavy rain

We've issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Friday due to heavy rain and ponding that will slow down the Friday commute. One inch plus of rain is expected in spots, melting quite a bit of the snow, so we may see areas of local and poor drainage flooding. We do need the rain, however, and rivers and streams should be able to handle the increased water because of the preceding dry conditions.

Timing of the heaviest rain is 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., then possibly a lull before a line of wind-driven downpours and storms rolls through between 9 and 11 a.m.

Rain will depart by afternoon, but temperatures will then plummet as winds pick back up, leading to a colder but dry start to the weekend.

In fact, wind chills may be in the low teens and single digits by the evening, a far cry from the near 60-degree start to the day, despite the rain. Winds could gust to 50 mph, and a wind advisory is in effect.

Temps will be a bit up and down after Friday.

A chilly Saturday will yield to a milder Sunday, and the weekend looks dry, but we'll be back to highs only in the 30s Monday. That said, conditions look tranquil for travel toward the Christmas holiday with just the off chance of a rain or snow shower by Tuesday of next week and another possible winter mix on Christmas morning, but nothing like this past Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for rain and wind. High 59, low 45.

Saturday: Colder. High 40, low 27.

Sunday: Pleasant. High 51, low 35.

Monday: Cold again. High 37, Low 26.

Tuesday: Clouds, shower. High 42, low 30.

Wednesday/Christmas Eve: Chance of showers. High 48, low 36.

Thursday/Christmas Day: Morning wintry mix. High 48, low 35.

