Philadelphia weather today: Fog lifting before warm December day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Low visibility and fog on Saturday morning will give way to a cloudy and warmer-than-average December day - maybe a good day to get some holiday shopping done or check out a holiday activity.

A dense fog advisory was set to expire at 10 a.m. for the suburban counties in Pennsylvania. Use caution on the roads if there is any lingering fog.

This is how the Philly skyline looked after 9 a.m. from the Camden waterfront:

Though it will look dreary, we're not expecting rain to fall Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s across the region.

We are tracking some rain for Sunday morning, potentially impacting your trip to church or Sunday brunch.

Showers roll in overnight and then pockets of heavier rain will be in the area around 7 a.m.

The Eagles had to contend with rain last Sunday in their thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills - but it's looking like the worst of this Sunday's rain will clear out before kick off against the 49ers Sunday.

Here's how our radar is looking at 4:30 p.m., just after kickoff:

If you're going to the game, we don't recommend going empty-handed- definitely keep an umbrella or poncho handy - but you're not going to be drenched.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s leading up to kickoff and it will be a little rainy in the parking lots if you're one to tailgate. Not that the weather has ever stopped Eagles fans....

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm for December. High 58

Sunday: Rain likely impacting Eagles-49ers. High 55, Low 50.

Monday: AM shower possible. High 52, Low 45.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 46, Low 36.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 44, Low 35.

Thursday: Turning cooler. High 41, Low 28.

Friday: Warming again. High 49, Low 32

