15 holiday activities for your family in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've got 15 events for you and your family to enjoy in the upcoming holiday season (or currently occurring holiday season, depending on your preference).

These events are celebrating Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas with fun for the whole family.

Preparations are well underway. In Philadelphia, the Love Park Christmas Village is being put together, and the holiday tree has already arrived outside City Hall.

Below you'll find details about upcoming holiday events across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Atlantic County: DiDonato's Magical Holiday Express - Hammonton, N.J.

Ride a train through the Christmas lights, take a picture with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or a snowman, enjoy cookies, go bowling and have fun at DiDonato's Magical Holiday Express. The experience is kicking off Nov. 17 with select dates in November and December.

Tickets are required and recommended to be purchased ahead of time online for $22.95 to $27.95 on Saturdays (prices include a $3 fee). Tickets may be available at the door.

All tickets include one free game of bowling and one shoe rental per person.

The DiDonato Family Fun Center is on the South White Horse Pike near County Road 640 in Hammonton, New Jersey.

You can purchase tickets on the website here.

Berks County: Koziar's Christmas Village - Bernville, Pa.

First opened in 1948, Koziar's Christmas Village is a scenic holiday walkthrough experience with plenty of lights and displays to see. There's a kissing bridge, trains, Santa himself, and good options.

According to Koziar's Facebook page, all veterans and active military members can visit for half price on Veterans Day.

Bucks County: Yardley Chanukah Village - Yardley, Pa.

The festival of lights transforms Main Street in Yardley on Dec. 10. A flier for the event from Chabad Lubavitch of Yardley promises "Chanukah activities, giveaways and treats" beginning at 3 p.m.

At 4:15 p.m. is the grand menorah lighting at Buttonwood Park. There will be latkes, live music and chocolate gelt (chocolate coins).

RSVPs are required - you can do so at jewishyardley.com/rsvp.

Bucks County: Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa at Sesame Place - Langhorne, Pa.

Starting with the A Very Furry Christmas Celebration beginning Nov. 17, you can celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa at Sesame Place in Langhorne.

The Christmas events include a dance party, storytime, the Elmo's Christmas Wish musical and the Sesame Street Christmas Parade (check the schedule for the night you're going, it looks like they're held at 6 p.m.)

From Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, Sesame Place will hold a Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Baby Bear, one of Sesame Street's Jewish characters, will be there as the attendees can play a game of dreidel and learn all about the holiday.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, Sesame Place will hold a Kwanzaa celebration with nightly Kinara lightings at 4 p.m. as well as lessons about the principles and values of Kwanzaa.

Camden County: Christmas Underwater - Camden, N.J.

The Adventure Aquarium wants you to have a holly, jolly "fishmas" from Nov. 24 to Christmas Eve. Christmas Underwater will return soon.

The aquarium's website confirms this year we'll see the return of Scuba Santa, who swims underwater in the trademark red suit. There's also been an underwater Christmas tree.

Check out the website which will have more details - AdventureAquarium.com.

Chester County: A Very Retro Christmas at Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Pa.

The holiday decor at Longwood Gardens this year harks back to the middle of the 20th century. Tickets are required; you can see the lights from Nov. 17 to Jan. 7, 2024.

Longwood Gardens in 2019. CBS News Philadelphia

This year there are also private photography lessons and a holiday crafts workshop.

More details at longwoodgardens.org.

Delaware County: Delco Holiday Village - Media, Pa.

During December, Media's Rose Tree Park will be lit up with festive holiday lights. You can walk through the displays on the first three Fridays and Saturdays of December, with the season kicking off Friday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

There will also be local small business vendors and food trucks at the event.

More details at HolidayVillageDelco.com.

Montgomery County: Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo - Norristown, Pa.



The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown will be full of decorative displays and holiday lights to add to your experience of seeing the animals there. There's also live music performances, pictures with Santa, a barrel train and carousel for the kids, and meet and greets with your favorite characters.

You can find out more on Elmwood Park Zoo's website, ElmwoodParkZoo.org.

New Castle County: Christmas in Odessa - Odessa, Del.

On Dec. 2, 2023, take part in a walking tour of 18th- and 19th-century homes decorated for the holidays in Odessa, Delaware.

The event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. includes a carousel, Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves, tea and cookies and a Christmas singalong.

Then, stick around for the town tree lighting at 5:30 p.m.

More details at ChristmasinOdessa.org.

New Castle County: Noel at Nemours Estate - Wilmington, Del.

The 77-room mansion on the Nemours Estate in Wilmington will be all decked out for the holidays with Christmas trees, lights and festive displays. These will also be in the chauffeur's garage and parts of the gardens. There will also be live music in the mansion throughout the season.

Tickets and hours are available on the Eventbrite page.

The estate is closed to the public on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. The first night is Nov. 14.

Here's a peek at how it looked in the 2021 holiday season:

Only one more day and night to experience the Estate lights. Music in the Mansion all day and food truck starts at 4 pm. Open 10 am - 8 pm today and last tickets sold at 7 pm! Posted by Nemours Estate on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Northampton County: Christkindlmarkt - Bethlehem, Pa.

Starting next weekend, Nov. 17, and continuing on weekends up until Dec. 17, Christkindlmarkt will feature all sorts of fun activities including gift shopping, breakfasts with St. Nicholas, exhibits and tree tours.

It's all happening at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

The ice rink next to the SteelStacks also opens Friday, Nov. 17 and will have a concession stand attached.

On Friday nights, admission is free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. courtesy of ArtsQuest. Other nights, you need a ticket. Check out the links for more info on how to buy.

Philadelphia: Kwanzaa at the Please Touch Museum

On Friday, Dec. 29, the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia will celebrate Kwanzaa.

The museum's website says there will be chef demonstrations and storytelling to highlight African disaporic traditions.

Philadelphia: Hanukkah at the Betsy Ross House

On Dec. 8, the Betsy Ross House on Arch Street in Philadelphia will host a menorah lighting ceremony on this first night of Hanukkah.

The Old City Jewish Arts Center is partnering with the house for the event. There will be latkes and jelly donuts, and dreidels and menorahs for children.

Philadelphia: Winter ice skating - Dilworth Park

The Rothman Orthopaedics ice rink at Dilworth Park right next to City Hall opens Friday, Nov. 10.

It's open seven days a week until the last weekend of February.

Timed reservations are encouraged.

You can buy tickets and rent skates online.

Right next to it is the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market.

Philadelphia: Christmas Village - Love Park

Love Park being set up for the Christmas Village on Nov. 10, 2023. CBS News Philadelphia

It's an annual tradition that makes Love Park even lovelier this time of year. The park is being transformed into a holiday wonderland, with a carousel, shops in wooden huts, and plenty of German-themed food and drink like Bratwurst, pretzels and Glühwein.

Preview weekend is set for Nov. 18 - the full opening is Nov. 26, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

More details at PhilaChristmas.com.