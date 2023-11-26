Jalen Hurts secures Eagles win over the Bills with overtime touchdown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts brought the Eagles to victory with an overtime touchdown bringing the final score to 37-34.

Hurts held the team down in the first quarter with a 1 yard touchdown, plus an extra point, courtesy of Jake Elliot.

But it was the Bills who dominated the score board in the second quarter, with a 9 yard touchdown run for quarterback Josh Allen and a 13 yard touchdown for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Birds went into halftime down 10 points to Buffalo, but came back swinging.

A.J. Brown brought the momentum for Philly with a 3 yard touchdown pass from Hurts.

Philly entered the fourth quarter as new men, scoring two touchdowns in the first five minutes. DeVonta Smith brought the lead with a 15 yard touchdown pass from Hurts. Shortly there after, Olamide Zaccheaus smashed the scoreboard with a 29 yard touchdown pass from Hurts.

With 20 seconds left on the clock, Philly risked it all with a 59 yard field goal. Elliot stepped up to the plate and tied up the score, 31-31.

Hurts sealed the deal with a 12 yard touchdown run in overtime, bringing the Eagles record to 10-1 heading into Week 13 of the NFL.