Breezy but warmer weather in Philadelphia Sunday, rainy stretch to start the week

Breezy with highs in the 50s in Philadelphia Sunday, multiple days of rain to start the week

Breezy with highs in the 50s in Philadelphia Sunday, multiple days of rain to start the week

Breezy with highs in the 50s in Philadelphia Sunday, multiple days of rain to start the week

After several days of blustery cold weather, the Delaware Valley will warm up a bit on Sunday.

Skies start cloudy before clearing this afternoon, so if you're heading out for the day, remember to pack the sunglasses.

Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 30s and near 40s, but by the afternoon the region will warm up to the mid-50s. Gusty winds occasionally up to 25 mph will make it feel slightly cooler, but not like the intense wind chills we've experienced the past few days.

Around 2 p.m., it'll be 55 degrees but feel like 50, so take advantage of the warmer weather while you can.

Tomorrow, rain returns to the Philadelphia area and sticks around for several days.

The first round on Monday will wrap up by the evening, before more scattered showers start later in the day Tuesday.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures near 60 degrees, but it's also looking like a washout, so keep the rain gear handy and windshield wipers ready.

Rain this week CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High of 55.

Monday: Rain develops. High of 48, low of 37.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High of 58, low of 43.

Wednesday: Rain and a few downpours. High of 60, low of 53.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High of 36, low of 29.

Friday: Coldest day yet. High of 34, low of 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 42, low of 24.