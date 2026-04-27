Warmer weather Monday in Philadelphia area, much-needed rain on the way. Here's the forecast.

Temperatures will warm up Monday in the Philadelphia area, but a frost advisory is in effect from midnight through 8 a.m. for Upper Bucks and Northampton counties and parts of South Jersey.

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday will be the pick day of the week in Philadelphia with plenty of sun and highs near or at 70 degrees in most areas. Expect cooler weather at the shore.

Tuesday is another pleasant day with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 60s.

Our next chance of showers arrives Tuesday evening. By Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, another round of steady and much-needed rain is possible.

We end the week with sunshine and 60s on Friday, a perfect start to May.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

The NEXT big weather change is the return of warmth and sunshine to start the week — 65-70 degrees is possible Monday and Tuesday.

By Tuesday evening through Thursday morning, another big change arrives with more much-needed rain.

Drought conditions in Philadelphia area

Conditions have worsened, and we are now under moderate to severe drought conditions with more than a foot deficit in rainfall since August. Any rain will be welcome.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Bright and sunny. High 71, low 42.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 68, low 46.

Wednesday: Rain likely. High 65, low 51.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High 62, low 51.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 63, low 45.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 58, low 45.

Sunday: Sunny. High 64, Low 42.

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