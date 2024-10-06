Cool weather returns to Philadelphia region this week; tracking Hurricane Milton

Sunny Monday in the Philadelphia region, but temperatures begin to cool down this week

Another sunny and warm Sunday was put in the books, with highs in the 70s for many areas in the Philadelphia region, along with light winds. Overnight, a few showers and rumbles will move in along a fast-moving cold front. This system actually produced severe storms in western Pennsylvania, but severe weather is not likely overnight, with the rain and storms diminishing in intensity.

Skies will then clear early Monday morning and give way to more sunshine as cooler air begins to rush into the area from the northwest. Those winds will likely blow 10-20 mph in the afternoon.

After that, we'll welcome in a brisk and cool pattern next week with highs only in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s.

Speaking of the 40s, the average first occurrence of lows in the 40s in Philly is Sept. 30. We are behind schedule but nowhere near the record latest first occurrence, which is Oct. 20.

The overnight lows this week will be the coolest we've seen so far this season.

In the tropics, we now have Hurricane Milton, which will continue to develop and strengthen over the very warm waters of the Gulf Of Mexico, likely to become a MAJOR category 3 or even category 4 storm by Wednesday.

With its northeast trajectory, the west coast of Florida needs to brace for another major hurricane, with winds that could likely gust over 140 mph, with widespread rainfall of 5 to 8 inches, in addition to storm surge flooding. Areas from the panhandle to Tampa to even the Keys need to be on high alert as we monitor this serious threat.

As always, the NEXT Weather Team will keep you and your family ahead of the storm and alert you to any potential impacts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: AM clouds, PM sun. High 73, Low 63.

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. High 70, Low 50.

Wednesday: Beautiful fall day. High 71, Low 47.

Thursday: Bright skies. High 65, Low 49.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 69, Low 44.

Saturday: Turning milder. High 78, Low of 51.

Sunday: Gorgeous day! High 71, Low of 52.

