Showers and dense fog to start Sunday. Dense Fog Advisory in Philadelphia region until 9 a.m.

Showers with areas of fog will hang around overnight Saturday and into the part of Sunday morning. Some places across the Lehigh Valley will have to navigate through some dense fog where the visibility will be less than one mile.

A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect across portions of the Lehigh Valley until 9 a.m. Sunday.

In addition to the fog, there will be areas of showers across the region through the first part of the day Sunday as a warm front lifts north through the region. Once the front pushes north the rain will taper off and give way to some periods of sunshine as temperatures soar into the low-middle 60s.

Conditions will remain dry through most of the afternoon until the chance of rain begins to increase once again through the evening hours. An area of showers and even a few thunderstorms will move through the region Sunday night before finally clearing out early Monday morning. Low temperatures Monday morning will remain relatively mild and only bottom out in the low 50s.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Once the rain tapers off Monday morning it will usher in slightly cooler temperatures but highs Monday afternoon will remain well above normal and peak in the upper 50s under increasing sunshine.

Conditions will remain dry into the first part of New Year's Eve on Tuesday before another system looks to increase the chance of rain going into Tuesday night. Right now there is about a 70% chance of showers at midnight Tuesday night as we ring in the new year. Temperatures at this time look to be in the mid-upper 40s.

This storm system will keep a small chance for some showers around into Wednesday morning but as it moves east cooler and drier air will rush into the region Wednesday afternoon through the second half of next week. High temperatures by Thursday afternoon will struggle to climb out of the 30s.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor this roller coaster in temperatures and weather conditions to help you plan and prepare for what's next.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday: Showers, very mild. High 64, Low 46

Monday: Drying out. High 58, Low 52

Tuesday: AM sun, late rain. High 56, Low 38

Wednesday: Morning showers. High 50, Low 45

Thursday: Turning colder. High 40, Low 34

Friday: Back to the 30s. High 36, Low 27

Saturday: Scattered showers. High 43

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast