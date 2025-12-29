Windy, bitterly cold Tuesday in Philadelphia with feels-like temps in teens and low 20s. Here's the forecast.

Tuesday in the Philadelphia region will be bitterly cold and windy, with highs only in the mid-low 30s and feel like the teens and low 20s.

Planning your Tuesday

LAYER, LAYER, LAYER — here we go again, needing all the winter gear. Hats, gloves, coats, etc. Wind chills are in the single digits and teens all day long. Also, bring your trash cans in early once garbage is picked up, or they may be down the street. You can leave the umbrella at home, just know the winds will blast you from the northwest. Perhaps a little extra hairspray if no hat.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change

The weather will remain firmly in a winter pattern as we head into the New Year.

Temperatures run about 10 degrees below normal, with highs mainly in the low to mid 30s and colder readings in the Poconos. New Year's Eve looks dry but cold and breezy, with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

CBS News Philadelphia

New Year's Day remains chilly with similar, if not slightly colder temperatures, but there will be a small chance for a passing snow shower, mainly north and west of Philadelphia. At this point, there doesn't look to be any widespread impacts from Thursday's snow shower, but layer up big time if headed to the Mummers Parade. No major warm-up is in sight, so keep that winter gear out for the kids heading back to school next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for wind and cold. High 34, low 27.

Wednesday/New Year's Eve: Cold end to 2025. High 37, low 26.

Thursday/New Year's Day: Bitterly cold. High 31, low 26.

Friday: Staying cold. High 32, low 20.

Saturday: Cold but dry. High 36, low 28.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 36, low 24.

Monday: Still cold but dry. High 34, low 21.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast