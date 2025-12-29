Mummers Parade brigades ready for New Year's Day in Philadelphia after spending "hours" practicing all year

The colors, costumes and pageantry of the Mummers Parade were on full display inside the museum dedicated to its rich history along Two Street in South Philly Monday night.

Jim Donio, a retired Mummer who now hosts the annual parade, said this year is expected to once again push the envelope for top honors.

"The string bands are judged for the overall impact that they make, and so they had have to really, as time has gone by, think about ways that it's not just about the costume, it's not just about the music, it's not just about the presentation," Donio said.

For 40-year Mummer veteran Louis Speziale, this tradition runs in his blood, and he knows what it takes to strut down Broad Street.

"My dad was captain of the Ferko String Band for 20 years," Speziale said. "Especially the week between Christmas and New Year's, spending a lot of hours at the warehouse, spending a lot of hours at the clubhouse practicing, performing, and preparing for that four and a half minute routine."

This New Year's marks the 125th anniversary of the Mummers Parade, making it the oldest continuous folk parade in the United States.

Meanwhile a few blocks away inside the Jesters N.Y.B. warehouse, Captain Brian Gifford, along with his sons 9-year-old Vito and 13-year-old Dean, talked to CBS News Philadelphia before one of their final practices — keeping their costumes and routine top secret — careful not to spoil the show come Jan. 1.

"It's exciting and the closer you get to New Year's, it makes it that much better," Gifford said.

For him and all those in the parade, they plan on ringing in this new year and many more to come with family, fun and flair fit only for the Mummers.