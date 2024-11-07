Philadelphia Union fire coach Jim Curtin after 11 seasons with club

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Jim Curtin era with the Philadelphia Union is over. The Union on Thursday fired Curtin after 11 seasons with the club.

Philadelphia announced Curtain's dismissal Thursday and said it had begun the search for a replacement. The Union's statement said details about an interim coaching staff will be announced in the "coming days."

Union owner Jay Sugarman wished Curtin well and called him a "remarkable leader and an integral part of our team's success during his tenure."

"I have had the privilege to watch him grow into one of the top coaches in the league and deliver strong results and memorable moments that will be ingrained in our club's history," Sugarman said. "This has been a difficult decision due in part to the immense gratitude and respect we have for him. We have no doubt he'll find great success in his future coaching endeavors."

Curtin was hired in 2014. He had a record-setting 2022 season as the Union reached their first MLS Cup final with their most wins (19), most goals scored (72) and fewest goals allowed (26).

Curtin was twice named MLS Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2022, both times finishing first in the league's Eastern Conference. But the Union won just nine games this season, fell to 12th in the East and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.