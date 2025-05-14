Philadelphia Union partner with Delaware County school to develop next generation of pro soccer players

Benchmark School in Media is known for its tailored approach to education, giving students the tools and confidence they need to succeed. Now, in partnership with the Philadelphia Union, the Delaware County school has a brand new "SWAG."

"The SWAG" is a Union soccer program that aims to level the playing field by introducing inner-city youth to soccer.

According to their website, The SWAG launched as a pilot in 2018 and is comprised of over 2,000 young athletes from Philadelphia, who are offered no-cost soccer coaching and training year-round with professional coaches. More than 95% of the SWAG players are of African descent or from immigrant families.

"I'm thankful for this. I'm from Africa and most kids from Africa don't have this chance," Dagaga Hirko, a third grader at Benchmark, said.

"We can give them high level coaching and an introduction to soccer with a level of coaching that you don't see, unless you're in a professional academy," said Scott Spangler, who is the co-founder, and director of coaching at The SWAG.

"It feels like a dream," Mo Mayah, fifth grader at the Benchmark School, said.

This dream turned into reality not only allows students to train at a professional soccer facility but still receive a top-tier education at Benchmark.

"There's no question that kids who have commitments and passions outside of school and can do it with some of their classmates feel a deeper connection to the time that they're spending in school," Chris Hancock, the head of Benchmark School, said. "There's a reciprocal relationship on the pitch too because they're spending so much time in class together. They know each other's movements, habits. They are bonded."

Students participate in two-a-day workouts. The first at 7:30 a.m., and the second is after school and a homework session.

The goal for The SWAG program is to develop professional players from their youth.

"Knowing how much talent is in this area, that's why we put in the two-a-days," Spangler said. "We want to make sure our kids are prepared to go into the Philadelphia Union. Not only go in there but be able to stay in there for the longevity of an academy player."

"The SWAG" is a no-cost program for athletes and families. It primarily targets students in North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia and Chester.