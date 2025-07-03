How will Philadelphia clean up trash after Fourth of July celebrations amid strike?

Residents fear Fourth of July celebrations in Philadelphia will make trash situation worse

Amid the strike in Philadelphia, Fourth of July celebrations in the city are still in motion.

Preparations are underway on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the final night of Wawa Welcome America on Friday.

With negotiations at a standstill, the big question remains: How is the city planning to clean up a potential mess after the concert and fireworks?

The city says it has a plan to address any potential trash troubles on the Parkway, saying some of the sanitation sites will be shut down for the holiday and that those workers will be the ones helping clean up the Parkway.

The city also enlisted outside help to set up along the Parkway while union workers picketed near the festival stage.

During a press conference on Thursday, city officials said anyone hoping to attend the festival should move forward with those plans.

"Our goal is to make sure that we clean up as quickly as possible," Carlton Williams, the director of the Streets Department, said.

Tens of thousands of people will soon descend on the Parkway for the concert and fireworks, and people who live in the city are concerned about the trash that could be left behind.

A trash pile-up in Philadelphia's Mayfair section at Princeton Avenue and Hawthorne Street as the city's municipal workers' strike continued into its third day Thursday. CBS News Philadelphia

"I really do imagine that people will be feeling even more willing to throw their trash on the ground to make this problem as visible as it can possibly be for the city," Remy Poulin, of West Philly, said.

"The garbage situation is really unacceptable," said Joan Kokoska, who lives in the area of the Parkway.

Kokoska said that the trash piling up in areas throughout the city will pale in comparison to what could be seen once the holiday festival is over.

"This is epic trash," Kokoska said. "Because every time there is a marathon or something, there is tons and tons of trash."

Many are now watching the negotiations between the union and city closely, hoping a deal gets done soon.

"I would like it to get settled soon," Kokoska said.

In addition to the trash, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers will be out in large numbers to make sure the festivities are safe.