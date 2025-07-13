Steamy Sunday in Philadelphia with isolated storms in the afternoon. Flash flood risk looms Monday.

Hot and humid conditions continue Sunday in Philadelphia with possible storms

Hot and humid conditions continue Sunday in Philadelphia with possible storms

Steamy summer conditions for your Sunday with highs in the upper 80s but feeling like the 90s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with isolated storms this afternoon. Any storm could produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Monday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for tropical downpours and an elevated flash flood risk.

As a cold front approaches the area, widespread showers and storms will develop in the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Any storm could train over the same areas for an hour or more.

Rainfall rates in some storms will approach 1-2 inches per hour, with rainfall totals between 2-4+ inches under any storm.

Because the ground is saturated, much of the rain will run off, leading to flooded streams and roads. Late Monday evening commutes may be affected.

Remember, never drive through flooded areas – "turn around, don't drown."

Weakened trees may also fall due to saturated soil, and travel delays are possible. Severe weather is not expected, but an isolated damaging wind gust is possible.

Tuesday may start with isolated storms and localized flooding. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny, and highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday through Friday, we will have a more typical summer pattern with partly sunny skies and isolated storms each afternoon. Temperatures will also soar to either side of 90 during the day and mid-70s at night. High humidity will lead to heat indices that feel close to 100 degrees! We will be monitoring for any possible heat alerts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Isolated p.m. storm. High 88.

Monday: P.M. storms. High 85, Low 72.

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High 88, Low 73.

Wednesday: Isolated storms. High 90, Low 74.

Thursday: Isolated storms. High 91, Low 75.

Friday: Isolated storms. High 90, Low 76.

Saturday: A rumble or two. High 88, Low 72.

