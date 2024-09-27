Watch CBS News
Man shot 3 times in back inside Philadelphia subway station, police say

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

A 44-year-old man was shot three times inside a SEPTA Broad Street Line subway station in North Philadelphia Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened inside the SEPTA's Olney Transit Center station at 5600 North Broad Street around 10:45 a.m.

The man, who was shot three times in the back, was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.

One person was taken into custody, and a weapon has been recovered, according to police.

There's no word on what led to the shooting at this time.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

