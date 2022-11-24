Philly sports fans have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans are extremely grateful for the amazing run three of our sports teams provided us this fall. It's been a full plate of fun – if you will.

This Sunday night -- long after I would assume all the leftovers are gone, the 9-1 Eagles will welcome in the 4-7 Packers.

Green Bay comes in losing six of their last seven.

To make matters worse, Aaron Rodgers is playing through a broken thumb.

But before we fast forward to Sunday, we have some things to be grateful for when it comes to Philly sports.

Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to a cornucopia of wins. His turkey trot into the end zone kept the Birds from getting cooked in Indy. Eagles fans are relishing his success.

When the seasons changed, the Phillies put their drumsticks to good use. The harvest of home runs led them all the way to the Fall Classic.

For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey has been carving up defenses, even though he's sidelined several weeks with a foot injury. From floaters to deep three-pointers, his game now has all the fixings. Maxey's recipe for success has him putting up 23 points per game, including one 44-point feast.

The Union found a way to squash a rival on the way to a festive celebration. And while they fell just short of a parade, they did rack up an Eastern Conference title and an abundance of wins.

And the Flyers are looking to set the table for the future with a coach who is more of an acquired taste. We'll call him the green bean casserole of coaching.

But John Tortorella knows how to stir the pot. We'll see if he can turn a group of leftovers into a main course.

So we give thanks for a pretty darn good year in sports, and a future that looks bright in a lot of ways.

CBS3's Pat Gallen reported on this story.