Snow could accumulate in Philadelphia region Tuesday night, tracking 2 more winter storms

Get ready for a very busy week in weather!

In the Philadelphia region, skies will be partly cloudy Monday night, and temperatures will drop into the 20s. That means everything that thawed will re-freeze into ice for Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will be very unsettled and winter-like with three storms rolling through our area.

NEXT Weather Alert Days Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Tuesday: Accumulating snow

Make sure the snow shovel or snow blower is ready for Tuesday night.

Snow begins falling late in the afternoon and early evening. It will continue overnight and end by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The current storm track is south of the area placing us in all snow, but a trend farther south means we may miss out on higher accumulations.

If this track remains consistent there will be a sharp cutoff in the snow as we head northwest from the Jersey Shore to the Poconos.

The heaviest totals will be south and east over the shore, far South Jersey and the southern half of Delaware. This is where 6 inches could fall.

On either side of the I-95 corridor, including Philly, there will be accumulating snow. Right now, Philly looks like it'll be in the 1-3 inches range, though recent models are trending south and thus, we could see lower amounts of just a coating to an inch.

For the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, there will be very little snow, possibly none at all.

In preparation for Tuesday's winter weather, Cape May police said a winter storm warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with snow accumulation between 4-6 inches. The winter weather will impact the following counties: Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland Counties.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia. The city's Office of Emergency Management said the winter weather advisory is in effect for Delaware, eastern Montgomery, Philadelphia and Chester counties.

Wednesday: Snow and wintry mix

Most of Wednesday is dry, just cloudy and cold.

Wednesday night storm No. 2 arrives with a wintry mix changing quickly to rain in the city, with little to no accumulation.

The Lehigh Valley and Poconos may pick up a few inches before the changeover.

Locations that got 3 to 6 inches on Tuesday night could see half an inch to 1 inch of rain on Wednesday, creating a widespread icy mess. It could be slippery in spots.

Thursday: Wintry mix to rain during the morning commute

The morning commute may be messy with snow and sleet early that rapidly changes to rain.

The rain ends early enough so that the afternoon should be dry but cloudy and cold.

More winter weather is possible starting Saturday evening. Stay with the NEXT Weather team for updates all week.

Code Blue in effect in Philadelphia

Philadelphia will have a Code Blue in effect from 3 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Thursday because of this winter weather. Intake centers will be available to anyone in need, the city said on social media.

You can find a shelter on the city's website or call the homeless outreach hotline at 215-232-1984. You can also call the number if you see someone who needs help.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for evening snow. High 37, low 25.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for winter storm mix and rain. High 36, low 30.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning rain. High 47, low 34.

Friday: Some sun, chilly. High 37, low 26.

Saturday: Winter mix to rain. High 44, low 26.

Sunday: Rain likely. High 51, low 39.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 30, low 23.

