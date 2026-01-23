Watch Live: Philadelphia Mayor Parker announces city preparations for snowstorm

With snow and possible sleet and wintry mix headed to the Philadelphia region this weekend, city leaders will share how they are preparing.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. discussing how the city will handle the multiple inches of snow and cold temperatures.

Our NEXT Weather meteorologists say multiple types of precipitation are possible with this storm.

Meanwhile, at stores across the region, salt and ice melt are in high demand.