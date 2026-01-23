Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Philadelphia Mayor Parker announces city preparations for snowstorm

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

With snow and possible sleet and wintry mix headed to the Philadelphia region this weekend, city leaders will share how they are preparing.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. discussing how the city will handle the multiple inches of snow and cold temperatures.

Watch this news conference live at 10:30 a.m. in the player above.

Our NEXT Weather meteorologists say multiple types of precipitation are possible with this storm.

Meanwhile, at stores across the region, salt and ice melt are in high demand.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue