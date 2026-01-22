Some sun Friday in Philadelphia region before temps drop and snow arrives this weekend. Here's the forecast.

Friday in the Philadelphia region will be another milder day with some sun before temperatures drop over the weekend as a snowstorm hits the Delaware Valley.

NEXT big weather change

The temperatures Saturday will become frigid again and plummet to the teens before snow starts to fall in the Philadelphia region. The snow will begin between midnight and 8 a.m. Sunday.

The snow will start out light and fluffy with cold air in place, but as the low deepens offshore, it will draw in warmer and moisture-rich air. This will lead to heavier snowfall rates with banding — rates may exceed 1-2 inches per hour — but will also mean a heavier, wetter snow and even the potential for some sleet or freezing rain, especially to the southeast.

The mixing threat is currently the biggest wild card because any sleet could cut snowfall totals, but where the precipitation stays all snow, it will pile up quickly.

How much snow will Philadelphia get?

If storm tracks farther offshore, there will be heavy snow with little or no sleet or freezing rain.

10–16-plus inches: Areas along I-95, including Philly, Wilmington, Trenton, South Jersey, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks counties.

8-12 inches for interior South Jersey, Lehigh Valley, Berks counties.

6-10 inches for the shore and southern Delaware.

If the storm tracks closer to the shore, there will be lower snow totals and more sleet and freezing rain.

8-12 inches: Areas along I-95, including Philly, Wilmington, Trenton, and interior South Jersey, and northern Delaware, South Jersey, Delaware, Montgomery and Bucks counties.

10-16 inches: Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Berks, Lehigh Valley, and Poconos

4-8 inches: For the shore and southern Delaware.

Impacts include power outages, airport cancellations, train delays, dangerous roads and downed trees.

School delays and closings are highly likely on Monday, Jan. 26.

Temperatures will plummet Monday through the middle of next week, with highs in the low 20s and overnight lows dipping to single digits and below zero. So, plan on this snow sticking around through the end of the month.

The best advice is to stay with the NEXT Weather team for frequent updates each day to plan and prepare for the weekend. Have the shovels and ice melt ready. This could be the biggest snow of the season.

Where to find warming centers around Philadelphia

Philadelphia has activated an Enhanced Code Blue due to the extremely cold temperatures. The city activates an "enhanced" alert when a Code Blue lasts more than three nights in a row.

Because of the enhanced alert, the Office of Emergency Management has opened multiple warming centers throughout the city. The centers are free and open to the public.

People who need help or see someone in need of help during this cold weather event can also call 215-232-1984.

Bucks County

Bucks County issues a Code Blue whenever temperatures drop below 20 degrees, but could also issue the alert based on other cold-weather factors.

Information about shelter openings can be found on the Housing Link website.

Chester County

Residents who need temporary shelter, food and clothing during the winter can call 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 for immediate assistance.

Delaware County

During a Code Blue, residents in need of shelter are encouraged to visit one of Delaware County's weather advisory relief centers.

Montgomery County

During a Code Blue, the county has additional resources for people experiencing homelessness, including access to temporary warming shelters, food and clothing.

Anyone who needs help with temporary shelter during the cold can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 610-278-3522.

New Jersey

Active Code Blue declarations are listed by county on New Jersey 211's website. The site also includes a list of available warming centers in each county.

Delaware

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has opened eight warming centers across the state through Jan. 21. A list of warming centers in each county and their addresses is posted online.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Some sun. High 44, Low 29

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert frigid temps. High 19, Low 13

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for snow. High 22, Low 14

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert snowstorm ends. High 26, Low 21.

Tuesday: Very cold. High 23, Low 11

Wednesday: Cold but sunny. High 28, Low 17

Thursday: Staying cold. High 27, Low 16

