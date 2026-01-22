PPA to waive meter time limits, offer $5 garage parking during Philadelphia snow emergency

A major winter storm is on track to dump upwards of 10 inches of snow around Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley this weekend.

The City of Philadelphia has not yet issued a snow emergency as of Thursday, Jan. 22. However, when a snow emergency is declared, drivers will need to move their cars off snow emergency routes to allow plows to clear snow.

Where are snow emergency routes?

There are 110 miles of snow emergency routes in Philadelphia. These streets are labeled with red "Snow Emergency Route" signs.

The city has published a map of snow emergency routes, along with a full list of where each emergency route starts and ends.

Where can I move my car during a snow emergency?

According to the city, drivers who usually park on snow emergency routes need to move their vehicles to "alternate parking spaces" during a snow emergency. Residents also need to move dumpsters off the emergency routes.

When a snow emergency is issued, the Philadelphia Parking Authority said time limit violations on parking meters will not be enforced until after the emergency is lifted.

Drivers can also move their cars into PPA-operated parking garages during the storm. Garage parking will cost a flat rate of $5 per vehicle for 24 hours.

What happens if I don't move my car off a snow emergency route?

Drivers who don't move their cars off of snow emergency routes during a snow emergency may have their vehicles ticketed or towed. Vehicles that stall or get stuck on snow emergency routes during storms are also at risk of towed and fined.

If your car is towed during a snow emergency, you should: