Philadelphia police investigate multiple weekend shootings that left several wounded

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple shootings that happened in the city over the weekend.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the neck around 11 p.m. Saturday near the 2500 block of Ritner Street in South Philadelphia, police said. He was listed in critical condition at the hospital.

On the 4100 block of Germantown Avenue, a 25-year-old man was shot after a robbery around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said their investigation found that four people stole the victim's cousin's Rolex watch. Then, another person on a bicycle pointed a gun at the victim. The victim, who is licensed to carry a gun, drew his own weapon but was shot after it malfunctioned, police said.

The robbers fled the area, according to police.

A 35-year-old man arrived at Temple University Hospital around 2:35 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. Police are investigating, but the details of the shooting are not clear.

Homicide detectives are also investigating another shooting that left an off-duty Philadelphia police officer dead and another person wounded early Sunday morning in the city's Eastwick section. Police are also investigating two Friday night shootings in North Philadelphia and another that left a man and teen girl hurt early Saturday morning.

As of midday Sunday, police have not made any arrests in connection with these shootings.