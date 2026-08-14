Police investigating whether 2 North Philadelphia shootings that happened 15 minutes apart are connected

Philadelphia police are investigating whether two North Philly shootings that left two people injured 15 minutes apart Friday night are connected. Each scene was littered with shell casings.

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D F Pace said the first shooting happened in the area of the 2100 block of North Gratz Street around 8:15 p.m.

Pace said a male, believed to be a young adult, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was placed in critical condition. Roughly 20 spent shell casings were found at the scene, according to Pace.

A shooting in the area of the 2100 block of North Gratz Street left a young adult male injured, police say. CBS News Philadelphia

Pace said police are investigating whether the shooting on the 2100 block of North Gratz Street is connected to a shooting that happened roughly 15 minutes later in the area of North 25th and West Elkhart streets. The locations are nearly two miles apart.

The shooting at North 25th and West Elkhart streets happened around 8:30 p.m., and 25 to 20 spent shell casings were found at the scene, Pace said.

Officers at the scene didn't find any gunshot victims, but Pace said a 23-year-old man arrived at Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. The 23-year-old was placed in stable condition.

The shooting at North 25th and West Elkhart streets in North Philly happened around 8:30 p.m., and 25 to 20 spent shell casings were found at the scene, Pace said. CBS News Philadelphia

Pace said a Ford Fusion that took the 23-year-old to Temple Hospital is being held as part of the investigation.

Investigators are looking for surveillance footage that could be used to investigate both shootings, Pace said.

Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.