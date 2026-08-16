Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in shooting, officials say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Paxton Reese,
Chilekasi Adele
Chilekasi Adele
Chilekasi Adele is a multi-skilled journalist at CBS News Philadelphia, who joined the station in May 2026.
Read Full Bio
Chilekasi Adele

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was killed in a shooting in the city's Eastwick neighborhood Sunday morning, Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

The shooting happened on Elmwood Avenue near 73rd Street. The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died, Bethel said.

"We continue to ask the community for their prayers, we continue to pray for his family," Bethel said. The officer's family was at his bedside in his final moments, according to Bethel.

elmwood-avenue-officer-shooting-philadelphia-police.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The officer has not been publicly identified. He is 29 years old and a member of the department's 12th District.

We're still working to learn more on what led up to the shooting.

First responders were on the scene and Elmwood Avenue was cordoned off with yellow caution tape.

Bethel said anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue