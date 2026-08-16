Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in shooting, officials say

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was killed in a shooting in the city's Eastwick neighborhood Sunday morning, Commissioner Kevin Bethel said.

The shooting happened on Elmwood Avenue near 73rd Street. The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died, Bethel said.

"We continue to ask the community for their prayers, we continue to pray for his family," Bethel said. The officer's family was at his bedside in his final moments, according to Bethel.

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The officer has not been publicly identified. He is 29 years old and a member of the department's 12th District.

We're still working to learn more on what led up to the shooting.

First responders were on the scene and Elmwood Avenue was cordoned off with yellow caution tape.

Bethel said anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS.