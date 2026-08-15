Man, teen critically injured after they were shot in car in North Philadelphia, police say

Two people are in critical condition after they were shot inside a car in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police responded to a call about a shooting near the intersection of North 5th and St. Paul streets around 12:30 a.m. At the scene, officers found two victims in a car near a barbershop, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and is listed in critical but stable condition at an area hospital. The other victim, a 17-year-old girl, was shot in the head and leg and is listed in serious critical condition, according to police.

The man was shot 10 times, and police found 25 spent shell casings at the scene, Philadelphia Police Captain Shaun Butts said.

Police have not made any arrests.

Police are also investigating two other North Philadelphia shootings that happened Friday night, one on the 2100 block of North Gratz Street and the other near the intersection of North 25th and West Elkhart streets.