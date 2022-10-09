Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot twice in chest, killed in Logan: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and killed in Philadelphia's Logan section on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street just after 4 p.m.

The man was transported to Albert Einsten Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m., according to police. 

No arrest were made. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 5:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.