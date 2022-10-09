Man shot twice in chest, killed in Logan: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and killed in Philadelphia's Logan section on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street just after 4 p.m.
The man was transported to Albert Einsten Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m., according to police.
No arrest were made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.