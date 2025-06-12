Shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section leaves man critically injured, 2 others wounded

A man was critically injured and two others were wounded in a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2400 block of North 5th Street at around 3:40 p.m., according to police.

Police said one man was shot in the head and was placed in critical condition at a local hospital. The two other men were both shot multiple times and placed in stable condition, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made, and a motive remains unclear, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.