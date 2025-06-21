Shootings in Philadelphia Friday night leave 4 injured including 12-year-old girl, police say

Three separate shooting incidents in North Philadelphia left four people, including a 12-year-old girl, injured Friday night, police said.

The first incident happened around 9:20 p.m. outside a corner store at 27th Street and Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia police Inspector D F Pace said.

When officers arrived to reports of gunshots, they found a man and rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was "fighting for his life" as of early Saturday morning. Pace said surveillance video showed the victim was talking to a group of five or six men when three of them opened fire at very close range. They then fled in an unknown direction.

12-year-old girl hit by stray bullet in Philadelphia

Less than half an hour later at 9:45 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of West Susquehanna Avenue for a report of a 12-year-old girl who had been shot.

Police learned the girl was taken by her mother to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children after being shot in the back. Police located a scene and recovered shell casings from at least two different guns: a handgun, as well as a rifle. Pace said it appears that the girl was not the intended target. She is now listed in stable condition.

2 women hospitalized after gunshots at possible "pop-up party"

About one hour later around 11 p.m. officers were called to the 2300 block of North 18th Street and found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot once in the stomach. She was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, someone else drove a 21-year-old woman to Temple Hospital and officers learned she had been shot in the face at the same location as the younger woman. She is also stable.

Pace said police believe this incident stemmed from a "pop-up party" with a large crowd of juveniles and young adults.

Pace said there have been no arrests in any of these incidents, but investigators continue to comb through surveillance video as they gather evidence. Anyone who has any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.