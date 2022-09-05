"Why is this happening?": Owner of Chick-A-Boom has message for city leaders following fatal shooting in drive-thru line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia restaurant owner whose parking lot became a crime scene over the weekend has a message for city leaders about gun violence.

A 19-year-old man was killed after an argument in the drive-thru line at Chick-A-Boom on Lancaster Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Police say he was shot eight times and they're still looking for the shooter.

Chick-A-Boom's founder told Eyewitness News Monday city leaders need to take questions to young people on the streets.

"Why is this happening? Do they have an idea? Is there any type of programs or initiatives that the city can offer? And if there is, how do we get that message out there? Is it a lack of parental guidance? A lack of not having great job opportunities? What is it? Why? So how do we bring them to the table and find a solution?" Brittany Tolliferrero, the owner of Chick-A-Boom, said.

Chick-A-Boom has been open for two years and the owner it's the first time the restaurant has been impacted by violence.