Teenage boy shot 8 times, killed following argument outside West Philadelphia gas station, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A teenage boy is dead after an argument in a West Philadelphia drive-thru ended with several shots fired on Sunday. A 19-year-old was shot eight times and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, officials say.

Police are calling it a road rage incident.

It started in the drive-thru of a restaurant near the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 2 p.m.

Police say the suspect and victim got into an argument in line. And later, the shooter opened fire at the victim's vehicle.

They are still trying to determine an exact motive.

Police say one other person was in the victim's vehicle and they were not hurt, but returned fire at the suspect.

No arrests have been made.