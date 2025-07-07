Man arrested in New Jersey in shooting of Philadelphia school safety officer, police say

Police say a suspect was arrested in Paramus, New Jersey, in the shooting that critically injured a Philadelphia school safety officer at the end of June.

Ariza Giansteban, 28, was taken into custody in Paramus on Saturday in connection with the shooting, police said on Monday. He's currently awaiting extradition to Philadelphia to face charges, according to police.

Police said investigators also recovered the white 2017–2019 Kia Sportage wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police said the on-duty Philadelphia school safety officer was shot on June 29 just before 2 a.m. on the 300 block of North Columbus Boulevard during a road rage incident.

Officers responding to the scene at Columbus Boulevard found the school resource officer inside a marked School District of Philadelphia safety vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso and face. The officer was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia previously said the officer was assigned to Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School, which was being used to shelter residents who were displaced by a fire. The officer has been a part of the Office of School Safety for nearly 20 years, and he was an officer with the Philadelphia Police Department for 28 years.