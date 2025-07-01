Suspect wanted for shooting Philadelphia school safety officer, police say

A suspect is wanted in the shooting that critically injured a Philadelphia school safety officer early Sunday morning during a road rage incident.

Police said on Tuesday that officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 300 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard at about 1:45 a.m. and found the officer inside a marked Philadelphia School District Safety vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso and face.

Police said the school safety officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Two days after the shooting, police released surveillance video of a white 2017-19 Kia Sportage with a suspect inside wanted in connection with the incident. Police described the suspect as a man with a bowl-type haircut who was wearing a red or orange shirt.

On Sunday, police said the school safety officer was shot after a road rage incident that stemmed from two other people. When the officer arrived to intervene, police said a man inside an SUV opened fire, striking the officer multiple times before fleeing the scene.

A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said the officer was assigned to Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School, which has been used to shelter residents who were displaced by a fire last week. The officer has been a part of the Office of School Safety for nearly 20 years, and he was an officer with the Philadelphia Police Department for 28 years.