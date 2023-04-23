Philadelphia school in West Mount Airy closed due to asbestos: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another Philadelphia school is reportedly closing because of an asbestos problem.

The Philadelphia Teachers Union says damaged asbestos has been found in the Charles W. Henry School in West Mount Airy.

On Facebook, the school's PTA says classes will be virtual starting Monday.

CW Henry will be virtual from April 24-May 5, 2023. Ms. Rama sent out more information via Remind. #cwhenryschool #solidarityparents Posted by C.W. Henry School PTA on Saturday, April 22, 2023

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the school district about this but haven't heard back.

Three other district schools remain closed because of asbestos issues.