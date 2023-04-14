Frankford High School to close for remainder of school year due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Frankford High School in Northeast Philadelphia will be closed for the rest of the year due to asbestos, the principal said in a letter to parents Thursday.

The school, located at Oxford Avenue and Wakeling Street, has been in virtual learning since asbestos was discovered in certain plaster walls and ceilings earlier this month.

Intact asbestos isn't dangerous, but when it's damaged, the material releases tiny potentially toxic fibers into the air.

Frankford High is one of the oldest buildings in the School District of Philadelphia. It's more than 100 years old.

The news comes after Mitchell Elementary School, another 100-plus-year-old building in Southwest Philadelphia, closed for the rest of the academic year because of asbestos and transitioned to virtual learning.

Asbestos has impacted several schools across the city to close this year, including Building 21 in West Oak Lane and Simon Gratz High School and Gratz Middle School in Nicetown.