Philadelphia school relocating to new building after asbestos scare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is another temporary change of address for some Philadelphia school students as the district works to get rid of asbestos in some of its school buildings.

Starting May 1, students at Mitchell Elementary in Southwest Philadelphia will go to classes at McMichael Elementary School in West Philadelphia.

Mitchell's school building is closed for the rest of the school year.

Meantime, students at Building 21 in West Oak Lane could be back in their classes, also starting on May 1.

An inspection at Building 21 found damaged asbestos earlier this year.

Right now, more than 300 students are learning virtually.

Discovery of damaged asbestos also closed Frankford High School for the rest of the year.