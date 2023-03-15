Simon Gratz High School to reopen Thursday after asbestos inspection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Simon Gratz High School will open Thursday after it was closed last week because of exposed asbestos. Mastery Charter Schools said Wednesday in a message sent to parents the inspection came back negative.

School District of Philadelphia inspectors closed off the high school's auditorium, according to Mastery Charter Schools.

The inspection found some issues with the auditorium -- water damage, for example -- which Mastery said is "also being thoroughly inspected."

The auditorium will be closed until further notice as work continues with the school open, according to Mastery.

Mastery said Philadelphia School District inspectors "created a negative pressure environment so that there is no air flowing from the auditorium into the school."

Simon Gratz High School students who arrive early will gather in the school's cafeteria until classes begin at 8:05 a.m.

"I will be onsite at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. tomorrow to welcome your students back to school and answer any questions you may have," Mastery Charter Schools CEO Scott Gordon wrote. "We thank you for your patience during this unexpected process. Mastery would also like to thank the School District of Philadelphia for conducting such a thorough inspection and closely coordinating with us."

Gordon said he will continue to work with the school district with building inspections operated by Mastery.

Simon Gratz High School had been closed since last Wednesday due to exposed asbestos.

Asbestos is an insulation that was used in the construction of older buildings. When asbestos is damaged, particles get into the air and when inhaled it can cause lung damage and a rare kind of cancer called mesothelioma.

Asbestos can be in remote locations. It's usually only dangerous when it's flaking in areas that are heavily used.