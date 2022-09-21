Philadelphia files lawsuit against Lindley Towers owner after apartment building collapse

The agreement says SBG will provide a hotel for the next month but signing it "holds harmless SBG and Lindley Realty Co., and hotel for any past, present and future acts," and "acknowledges their occupancy at Lindley Towers is terminated."PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews were in Logan on Wednesday inspecting an apartment building that partially collapsed last week. The damage forced about 100 people out of their homes. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the building.

The city is going after the owner of the building that partially collapsed from the seventh floor last week. Now, residents told CBS Philadelphia the owner of the building is trying to get some of those who lived there to terminate their leases.

As crews used heavy equipment and took photos in inspecting Lindley Towers in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Wednesday, CBS Philadelphia found some people taking their belongings from their apartments, fearing they might be out of a home.

A lawsuit the City of Phila. filed against Lindley Tower Realty Co. shows its rental license expired on Feb. 28

2021 but the company

“continued to represent to prospective tenants that their apartments were available and would be

"continued to represent to prospective tenants that their apartments were available and would be habitable to rent by move-in."

"We shouldn't have to go through all of this," Juanita Clark said.

Clark and many of those who had lived at the building are feeling increasingly frustrated after receiving agreements from the building's owner, SBG Management Services.

"They're trying to fix the building up," Clark said, "but what they're trying to do is set us up."

"If you sign that paperwork for the 28 days, basically, you waive your rights to everything," Clark said. "And that's not fair. I've been living here for two and a half years. Never missed a rent. Never missed a payment. I shouldn't have to go through this."

Meanwhile, many of those who live here were left with more questions than answers after a meeting Tuesday night.

The building's owner was a no-show after city officials said he had confirmed he would be there.

On Wednesday, an employee of SBG wouldn't provide CBS Philadelphia with his boss's contact information.

"I'm not available," the employee said. "You know how to get ahold of the company."

CBS Philadelphia has tried calling the company but they've hung up. The employee said he was not authorized to comment.

The lawsuit alleges that Lindley Tower Realty Company's rental license expired in February 2021, but that it still rented out apartments. It also alleges that many of the residents' complaints have been ignored for years.

There's a hearing regarding the lawsuit scheduled for Thursday.