Group of mothers gather outside Roxborough High School to show support for students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of mothers gathered outside Roxborough High School Friday morning to show support for students. They are trying to process a shooting that killed one of the school's football players and injured four others.

What a morning it's been for the students at Roxborough High School.

First, they were greeted by a group of moms who wanted to show support for them following Tuesday's shooting.

Then all of a sudden, multiple fire trucks pulled up right in front of the school.

As fire crews rushed into the school around 8:10 a.m., CBS3 learned they were responding to reports of a trash can on fire inside the school. They must have gotten it under control pretty quickly because they left about 20 minutes after they arrived.

Before that, it was a strong show of support from a Facebook group called: "Roxborough Moms."

Those moms lined the entire entrance to the school so they could greet each student. Many held signs with supportive messages.

Others offered students something to eat for breakfast or occasionally a hug.

The Roxborough moms CBS3 spoke with wanted to let their signs speak for them, but it wasn't just moms who met up at the school.

One man CBS3 spoke with who saw the post about this gathering on Facebook and decided to bring some of his friends and colleagues here to hold signs and show even more support.

"To have the community out here welcoming them, letting them know they care, hopefully transmitting some sense of safety would make some kind of difference," the man said.

This is the latest example of the community coming together to support these students.

On Thursday night, at least 100 people gathered at nearby Gorgas Park for a vigil honoring Nicolas Elizalde — the 14-year-old Roxborough football player who was shot and killed after a scrimmage on Tuesday.

Four other players were also hit in that shooting. They're all expected to be OK.

Police have recovered a gray stolen SUV that they say was used as the getaway vehicle after the shooting.

They're still trying to track down the five shooters responsible.