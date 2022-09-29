SUV involved in Roxborough HS shooting found, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say the SUV involved in the Roxborough High School shooting that left one football player dead and four other teens injured has been found in South Philadelphia. Police are still searching for the five gunmen and one getaway driver.

The vehicle was found at a strip club in South Philadelphia. The SUV was towed to a police impound lot in Feltonville early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment six people jumped out of a car and ambushed a group of teens after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

Police are hoping someone will recognize the six people in the video: five shooters and one getaway driver in a light-colored Ford SUV. All are believed to be juveniles.

Police say five teens were shot, four of them football players.

Nicholas Elizalde, 14, from Havertown, was shot in the chest and killed. The four other teens are stable.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School in Philadelphia. The school does not have a football team so he played for Roxborough.

Investigators say he was not the intended target and just an innocent victim.

There was a small memorial outside the school filled with candles, flowers and a football.

"There is a 14-year-old who should be alive today," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said, "and he should be working on his future, playing football."

Police say one shooter chased and shot a teen and then stood over him and tried to continue shooting, but his gun was jammed.

Multiple sources tell CBS Philadelphia a 17-year-old who was being chased was involved in a prior shooting where he was shot.

Police say 64 shots were fired and nearly 10 of them hit the school.

Counselors and social workers were brought in to help students and faculty cope with the traumatic events that occurred.

A $45,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest. There is also a vigil Thursday in Roxborough.