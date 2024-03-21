5th suspect arrested in connection with shooting that injured 8 Philadelphia teens near SEPTA bus stop

Philadelphia officials update the public about shooting of 8 Northeast High School students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fifth suspect was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with the shooting that wounded eight teens near a SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia earlier in March, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Vanore said the fifth suspect, 15-year-old Jeremiah Jefferson, was inside the Dunkin' near the shooting at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues and aided the other four suspects before they fired more than 30 shots at the SEPTA bus.

Johnson will be charged with the same offenses as the other suspects, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and more.

Before the shooting, Vanore said Johnson told the other suspects: "I'm wearing this type of clothing, don't cook me."

Earlier this week, U.S. Marshals captured the fourth suspect, 17-year-old Asir Boone, in Virginia. The other three suspects, 18-year-olds Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs and 19-year-old Jermahd Carter have all been arrested.

