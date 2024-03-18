2 suspects wanted in shooting that left Imhotep student dead in Ogontz: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police released photos of two suspects Monday wanted in connection with a shooting that left an Imhotep Institute Charter High School student dead and four others injured in Ogontz earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Monday, March 4 on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue near a SEPTA bus stop.

Police said both of the suspects wanted fired shots during the incident.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with the words "DON'T GET EMOTIONAL IT'S ONLY BROKEN PROMISES" on the back, according to police.

Another suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie with dark-colored pants and a mask. Police said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting, which was one of four on or near a SEPTA bus that week, left 17-year-old Dayemen Taylor, an Imhotep student, dead. Two other Imhotep students and two women were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Two days later, another shooting at a SEPTA bus stop wounded eight Northeast High School students at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues.

So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with that shooting, but the final suspect, 17-year-old Asir Boone, remains at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting in Ogontz is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.