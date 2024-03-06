At least 7 people shot near SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia; 3 shooters sought: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - At least seven people were shot near a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues in Northeast Philadelphia shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The School District of Philadelphia said at least seven kids were injured in the shooting. One of the juveniles was placed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

At last check, police said there were at least seven people shot - police did not confirm the ages of the victims.

Authorities are searching for three shooters in a blue Hyundai sedan with paper tags, police sources said.

SEPTA said a Route 18 bus and Route 67 bus were struck by gunfire in the area of Rising Sun Avenue and St. Vincent Street. According to SEPTA, no one on the bus was struck.

SEPTA Transit Police are reviewing video from the area and assisting Philly police in the investigation.

There's no word on any arrests or motive.

This is a developing story and will be updated.