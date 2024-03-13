Final 2 suspects charged in Philadelphia bus stop shooting that injured 8 teens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two more suspects have been charged in the shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia that injured eight Northeast High School students, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

The suspects, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter and 17-year-old Asir Boone, were each charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, possession of an instrument of a crime and other offenses, the DA's office said.

Carter, who was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday, is being held on $4 million bail and a stay-away order for his eight cases, according to the DA's office.

19-year-old Jermahd Carter

Boone is currently still on the run and wanted by police.

On Tuesday night, U.S. Marshals gave Boone an ultimatum to surrender but he never turned himself in, which led to law enforcement releasing his photo and offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The two other suspects, 18-year-olds Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs, were both charged earlier this week after being taken into custody over the weekend.

Buggs is being held on $16 million bail and a stay away order for his eight cases, while Tucker is being held on a $16.1 million bail and a stay away order for his nine cases, the DA's office said.

From left to right: 18-year-old Ahnile Buggs and18-year-old Jamaal Tucker

Tucker allegedly was driving the stolen blue Hyundai used as the getaway car in the shooting. He was hit with additional charges, including receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of an automobile, the DA's Office said.

Surveillance video last week showed Tucker allegedly driving the vehicle into a Dunkin' parking lot and then fleeing the scene after the other suspects fired more than 30 shots in the direction of the SEPTA bus stop at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues, injuring eight teens.

One of teens who was critically injured in the shooting has since been upgraded to stable, police said earlier this week.

The shooting marked the fourth straight day of violence on or near a SEPTA bus and left three dead and 10 others wounded.

Police used several ways to bring the suspects into custody, including surveillance video and cellphone activity.

Two officers were hailed heroes for their actions of applying tourniquets to students who were shot.