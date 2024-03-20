Watch Live: Northeast High School principal talks weeks after Philadelphia bus stop shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The principal of Northeast High School will hold a press conference Wednesday morning two weeks after eight high school students were injured in a shooting at a SEPTA bus stop at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues.

Northeast High School Principal Omar Crowder will discuss how his community is dealing with the shooting's aftermath.

In a media advisory, school leadership said, "Despite our best efforts under Accelerate Philly, the five-year strategic plan, an expansion of Safe Paths, Safety Zones and an upgraded video surveillance system at 150 schools, the violence in neighborhoods continues to impact students across the city, physically and emotionally. Last school year, 199 public school children were shot; 33 passed away. So far this school year, 70 students have been victims of gun violence and seven have died."

Eight Northeast High School students were shot shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at a SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philadelphia. Three gunmen and a getaway driver in a stolen Hyundai allegedly fired more than 30 rounds at a SEPTA bus, injuring the students. No one on board the SEPTA bus was injured.

The stolen Hyundai was later found in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

Two weeks ago, police arrested 18-year-olds Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs for their alleged involvement in the shooting. A third suspect, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter, was arrested on March 12 at a home on the 12000 block of Academy Road in the Parkwood section of Northeast Philadelphia.

U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested 17-year-old Asir Boone, the fourth and final suspect wanted in the shooting, in Alexandria, Virginia.

Tucker was believed to be the getaway driver, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

All four suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting, with all four facing attempted murder charges.