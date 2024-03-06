Timeline of separate shootings involving SEPTA in Philadelphia this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four separate shootings in Philadelphia this week have happened on or near SEPTA buses.

The shootings have happened for four straight days left three people dead and 12 others wounded, including 10 Philadelphia high school students.

SEPTA police have vowed to target "every criminal code on the books" after the violent incidents.

Here's a timeline of the shootings this week:

Shooting after argument on SEPTA bus in Oxford Circle

On Sunday, March 3, a 27-year-old man identified as Sawee Kofa was fatally shot in Oxford Circle after getting into an argument with someone on a SEPTA bus.

Police said the shooting happened on the 5800 block of Castor Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Kofa was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

3 Imhotep students, 2 women shot at Ogontz bus stop

In the city's Ogontz section on Monday, March 4, three Imhotep Institute Charter High School students and two women were shot at a SEPTA bus stop.

One of the Imhotep students, 17-year-old Dayemen Taylor, was killed in the shooting. The other two students and women were wounded.

District Attorney Larry Krasner was brought to tears while discussing the deadly shooting.

"A juvenile who has now lost his life, we have a 70-year-old woman. Excuse me," Krasner said on Tuesday, pausing during a press conference. "We have a 70-year-old woman with a grocery cart on a bus who was struck in the head with a bullet and survived, most likely, because of the thickness of the glass and movement of the bus.

"We have another person on this bus, and I'm not going to say who, who is a medical worker, who spends time caring, among others, for victims of shootings. We have other young people shot in this process. This is an absolute outrage. It will be solved. Those responsible will be vigorously prosecuted and get the just and appropriate consequences in this case."

Deadly shooting on SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed on a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on a Route 79 bus at the intersection of Broad Street and Snyder Avenue at around 6:40 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, police identified the man as Carmelo Drayton of the Southwark section of South Philly. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities said.

SEPTA said the shooter fled the bus and went into Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line. The suspect is still at large and no weapons were recovered.

8 Northeast High School students shot

Eight Northeast High School students were shot in Philadelphia near a SEPTA bus station at Rising Sun and Cottman avenues shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Bethel said the students are in the range of 15 to 17 years old. One of the students, a 16-year-old, was shot nine times in the torso and placed in critical condition. All of the other students are in stable condition, police said.

Authorities are searching for three masked shooters who were inside a dark blue Hyundai Sonata with paper tags, police said.

Bethel said as the students from Northeast High were getting onto the SEPTA bus, three shooters exited the vehicle near the Dunkin' and fired more than 30 shots.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting that shows the gunmen hopping out of the car, firing shots in the direction of a SEPTA bus and then fleeing the scene in the dark blue Hyundai. It's unknown if the shootings in Ogontz and Northeast Philly are connected, police said.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker speaks with the media following a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Four shootings over four days in Philadelphia left three dead and 12 injured, many of them children — violence that put renewed focus on safety within the sprawling mass transit system and gave ammunition to critics of the city's progressive chief prosecutor. Joe Lamberti / AP

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Krasner have all vowed to use every resource possible to solve the shooting that left eight Philly high school students wounded.

"Enough is enough," Parker said. "Every law enforcement partner that we have here in the city of Philadelphia is actively engaged and working together to ensure that every resource that is needed is readily available so that the work can be done to solve the crimes."